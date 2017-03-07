Personal Financing Secrets For Your Eyes Only

During difficult economic times, intelligently managing your personal finances can mean the difference between living comfortably, and losing your home or being forced to file for bankruptcy protection. This article was written with the average person in mind. It is designed to help you improve your financial situation by teaching you to intelligently manage your personal finances.

Teach your young child about finances by giving him an allowance that he can use for toys. This way, it will teach him that if he spends money in his piggy bank on one toy, he will have less money to spend on something else. This will teach him to be selective about what he wants to buy.

Don't bother with store credit cards. Store cards have a bad cost/benefit calculation. If you pay on time, it won't help your credit all that much, but if a store account goes to collections, it will impact your credit history just as much as any other default. Get a major credit card for credit repair instead.

Budget, budget, budget - yes, whatever you do, make a budget. The only way to know what is coming in and what is going out is with a budget and a ledger. Whether it's with pen and paper or a computer program, sit down and get it done. Your finances will thank you for it.

Even in a world of online bank accounts, you should still be balancing your checkbook. It is so easy for things to get lost, or to not really know how much you have spent in any one month. Use your online checking information as a tool to sit down once a month and add up all your debits and credits the old fashioned way. You can catch errors and mistakes that are in your favor, as well as protect yourself from fraudulent charges and identity theft.

If you live near a group of employees that you work with, form a carpool. This will allow you to save money on gas, reducing one of your expenses dramatically over the year. Carpooling is not only fun, but a great way to implement as a money management tool for the year's expenses.

If you are in a long-term relationship, don't ever lie to your significant other about the status of your finances or your spending habits. Debt you have accrued will always come out eventually, and hidden debt may wreck plans your significant other had for going on vacation, financing a car, or buying a house.

Keep your important tax related documents together in an active file. You can group receipts, insurance documents, healthcare statements, and other important pieces of information together, where they will be easily accessed around tax time.

If you are an investor, make sure that you diversify your investments. The worst thing that you can do is have all of your money tied up in one stock when it plummets. Diversifying your investments will put you in the most secure position possible so you can maximize your profit.

Get yourself an emergency savings account. Stuff happens and you need to be prepared. An internet account won't do because you'll need as immediate an access as possible, so find the nearest local bank that has terms that you can live with. Have a portion of your pay, or from even your checking, be automatically deposited into this savings account.

Get into a real savings habit. The hardest thing about savings is forming the habit of setting aside money -- of paying yourself first. Rather than berate yourself each month when you use up all your funds, be sneaky and set up an automatic deduction from your main bank account into a savings account. Set it up so that you never even see the transaction happening, and before you know it, you'll have the savings you need safely stashed away.

Get yourself a free checking account. Checking accounts these days charge an average of about $13.00 in monthly fees, and usually require a minimum balance to keep the account free. Switch to a no-fee account that requires no minimum balance and does not charge per transaction. Try smaller banks in your community, online-only banks or credit unions.

Learn to be selective in what you want to spend money on. Obviously, if you spend money on something, you will have less to spend on other things. It may help to carry a copy of your budget with you. You can do this on most cell phones. Taking a quick look at your budget can save you from splurging on unimportant items. It helps you become disciplined in how you spend your limited resources.

With all the information this article has to offer you should already start thinking about strategies you want to use towards your personal finance goals. Remember that this article only contains a portion of what you can know about personal finance, so be on the lookout for more information and apply all of what you know to accomplish your personal finance goals.